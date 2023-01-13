(WAND) -- The Friday Frenzy returns for another jam-packed show.
We had double digit games tonight plus, Athlete of the Week, Team of the Week, Tupper's Take and highlights from Illinois taking down Michigan State.
PART ONE
BOYS
Springfield High 35, Eisenhower 38
Glenwood 38, MacArthur 66
Jacksonville 37, Sacred Heart-Griffin 60
Clinton 57, Shelbyville 38
St. Teresa 73, Meridian 60
Tuscola 65, Sullivan 40
Central A&M 34, Warrensburg-Latham 47
ALAH 27, LSA 74
Bloomington Central Catholic 79, Monticello 61
Auburn 41, Pleasant Plains 48
North Clay 43, Altamont 61
GIRLS
Glenwood 51, MacArthur 50
PART TWO
Harley Woodard is our WAND Athlete of the Week.
Central A&M girls basketball is our Team of the Week.
PART THREE
Mark Tupper stops by to chat about Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren taking the Bears President and CEO job.
We also have highlights of the Illini's big win over Michigan State, 75-66.
