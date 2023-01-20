(WAND) - The Original Friday Frenzy is back.
The WAND Sports crew made it to 10 high school basketball games tonight.
Plus, we unveiled our Athlete and Team of the Week.
And Mark Tupper stopped by discuss how Illinois basketball struggled to defend Trace Jackson-Davis Thursday night.
PART ONE
Clinton 35, Tuscola 39
Meridian 55, Warrensburg-Latham 52
Sullivan 34, Shelbyville 43
Central A&M 49, St. Teresa 66
MacArthur 55, Southeast 58
Lanphier 58, Eisenhower 43
Springfield High 44, Rochester 45
Riverton 33, Williamsville 55
Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 47, St. Anthony 62
Glenwood 27, Sacred Heart-Griffin 27
Southeast 59, MacArthur 64
PART TWO
Hudson Ruppert of Okaw Valley High School is our Athlete of the Week.
Mt. Zion boys basketball is our Team of the Week.
PART THREE
Mark Tupper stops by to discuss how Illinois Basketball struggled to stop Trayce Jackson-Davis in their 80-65 loss to Indiana Thursday.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.