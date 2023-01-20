(WAND) - The Original Friday Frenzy is back.

The WAND Sports crew made it to 10 high school basketball games tonight.

Plus, we unveiled our Athlete and Team of the Week.

And Mark Tupper stopped by discuss how Illinois basketball struggled to defend Trace Jackson-Davis Thursday night.

PART ONE

Clinton 35, Tuscola 39

Meridian 55, Warrensburg-Latham 52

Sullivan 34, Shelbyville 43

Central A&M 49, St. Teresa 66

MacArthur 55, Southeast 58

Lanphier 58, Eisenhower 43

Springfield High 44, Rochester 45

Riverton 33, Williamsville 55

Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 47, St. Anthony 62

Glenwood 27, Sacred Heart-Griffin 27

Southeast 59, MacArthur 64

PART TWO

Hudson Ruppert of Okaw Valley High School is our Athlete of the Week.

Mt. Zion boys basketball is our Team of the Week.

PART THREE

Mark Tupper stops by to discuss how Illinois Basketball struggled to stop Trayce Jackson-Davis in their 80-65 loss to Indiana Thursday. 

