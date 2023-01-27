(WAND) - The Original Friday Frenzy is back!
We are approaching the finish line for the high school basketball season.
The WAND Sports covered 10 games Friday night.
Plus we unveiled are Athlete and Team of the Week.
And Mark Tupper stops by to discuss the most intriguing player on the Illini men's basketball team.
PART ONE
BOYS
Lanphier 60, Springfield High 55
MacArthur 62, Rochester 46
U-High 58, Eisenhower 41
Jacksonville 42, Glenwood 55
Mahomet-Seymour 40, Mt. Zion 61
Charleston 67, Taylorville 36
ALAH 74, Argenta-Oreana 82
GIRLS
MacArthur 27, Rochester 45
Sacred Heart-Griffin 45, Southeast 37
Effingham 35, Teutopolis 53
PART TWO
Sincer Jackson of Eisenhower High School is our Athlete of the Week.
MacArthur boys basketball is our Team of the Week.
PART THREE
Mark Tupper stops by to discuss why Coleman Hawkins is the most intriguing player on the Illinois men's basketball.
