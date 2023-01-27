(WAND) - The Original Friday Frenzy is back!

We are approaching the finish line for the high school basketball season.

The WAND Sports covered 10 games Friday night.

Plus we unveiled are Athlete and Team of the Week.

And Mark Tupper stops by to discuss the most intriguing player on the Illini men's basketball team.

PART ONE 

BOYS

Lanphier 60, Springfield High 55

MacArthur 62, Rochester 46

U-High 58, Eisenhower 41

Jacksonville 42, Glenwood 55

Mahomet-Seymour 40, Mt. Zion 61

Charleston 67, Taylorville 36

ALAH 74, Argenta-Oreana 82

GIRLS

MacArthur 27, Rochester 45

Sacred Heart-Griffin 45, Southeast 37

Effingham 35, Teutopolis 53

PART TWO

Sincer Jackson of Eisenhower High School is our Athlete of the Week.

MacArthur boys basketball is our Team of the Week.

PART THREE

Mark Tupper stops by to discuss why Coleman Hawkins is the most intriguing player on the Illinois men's basketball.

Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.