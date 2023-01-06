(WAND) -- The WAND Sports team was all over central Illinois tonight and covered 11 games.
In addition, our WAND Athlete of the Week and team of the Week was announced. Plus, ALAH stud and Illini commit Kaden Feagin receives a big time honor.
PART ONE
MacArthur 58, Sacred Heart-Griffin 72
Glenwood 49, Eisenhower 28
Rochester 53, Southeast 59
Warrensburg-Latham 42, St. Teresa 58
Sullivan 35, Clinton 54
Meridian 51, Central A&M 34
Shelbyville 52, Tuscola 31
Arcola 56, LSA 64
Cerro Gordo-Bement 57, Argenta-Oreana 54 (2OT)
Unity 48, Maroa-Forsyth 53
Mt. Zion 59, Effingham 48
PART TWO
Kris Walker is our WAND Athlete of the Week.
LSA is our first ever Team of the Week.
PART THREE
ALAH standout and Illini commit Kaden Feagin is named Illinois Gatorade Player of the Year.
