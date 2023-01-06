(WAND) -- The WAND Sports team was all over central Illinois tonight and covered 11 games.

In addition, our WAND Athlete of the Week and team of the Week was announced. Plus, ALAH stud and Illini commit Kaden Feagin receives a big time honor.

PART ONE

MacArthur 58, Sacred Heart-Griffin 72

Glenwood 49, Eisenhower 28

Rochester 53, Southeast 59

Warrensburg-Latham 42, St. Teresa 58

Sullivan 35, Clinton 54

Meridian 51, Central A&M 34

Shelbyville 52, Tuscola 31

Arcola 56, LSA 64

Cerro Gordo-Bement 57, Argenta-Oreana 54 (2OT)

Unity 48, Maroa-Forsyth 53

Mt. Zion 59, Effingham 48

PART TWO

Kris Walker is our WAND Athlete of the Week.

LSA is our first ever Team of the Week.

PART THREE

ALAH standout and Illini commit Kaden Feagin is named Illinois Gatorade Player of the Year.

