(WAND) -- The Original Friday Frenzy is back.

We have reached the final stretch of the high school basketball season.

And Mark Tupper tells us whether Illinois wing Luke Goode could see some minutes against No. 24 Rutgers.

PART ONE 

LSA 50, Okaw Valley 46 (OT)

Villa Grove 57, Argenta-Oreana 60

Blue Ridge 31, Cerro Gordo-Bement 59

MacArthur 56, Lanphier 55

Southeast 77, Eisenhower 51

Springfield High 50, Glenwood 63

Sacred Heart-Griffin 61, U-High 63

Tuscola 65, St. Teresa 67

Shelbyville 61, Warrensburg-Latham 55

Clinton 70, Central A&M 44

Sullivan 42, Meridian 55

Taylorville 36, Mahomet-Seymour 60

Newton 45, Richland County 66

PART TWO

Jamerr Campbell of LSA is our Athlete of the Week.

St. Teresa boys basketball is our Team of the Week.

