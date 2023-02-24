(WAND) - The high school basketball playoffs are really starting to ramp up.

On this edition of the Friday Frenzy the WAND Sports crew covered 11 regional final games.

Plus, we unveiled our Athlete and Team of the Week.

In addition, the Millikin women's basketball team battled it out with their bitter rival Illinois Wesleyan in the CCIW Conference Tournament Semifinals.

PART ONE

Boys Regional Finals 

1A

St. Teresa 46, LSA 58

Meridian 46, Casey-Westfield 52

Arcola 46, Tuscola 63

3A

Mt. Zion 64, MacArthur 66 (F/OT)

Mahomet-Seymour 35, Lincoln 33

Southeast 32, Sacred Heart-Griffin 56

2A

Maroa-Forsyth 54, Bloomington Central Catholic 80

Monticello 38, Prairie Central 72

Williamsville 54, U-High 82

PORTA 30, Pleasant Plains 40

Robinson 40, Teutopolis 59

PART TWO

Bri Phillips of MacArthur High School is our Athlete of the Week.

Lincoln Girls Basketball is our Team of the Week.

PART THREE

CCIW Women's Basketball Tournament Semifinals

Illinois Wesleyan 65, Millikin 82

