(WAND) - The high school basketball playoffs are really starting to ramp up.
On this edition of the Friday Frenzy the WAND Sports crew covered 11 regional final games.
Plus, we unveiled our Athlete and Team of the Week.
In addition, the Millikin women's basketball team battled it out with their bitter rival Illinois Wesleyan in the CCIW Conference Tournament Semifinals.
PART ONE
Boys Regional Finals
1A
St. Teresa 46, LSA 58
Meridian 46, Casey-Westfield 52
Arcola 46, Tuscola 63
3A
Mt. Zion 64, MacArthur 66 (F/OT)
Mahomet-Seymour 35, Lincoln 33
Southeast 32, Sacred Heart-Griffin 56
2A
Maroa-Forsyth 54, Bloomington Central Catholic 80
Monticello 38, Prairie Central 72
Williamsville 54, U-High 82
PORTA 30, Pleasant Plains 40
Robinson 40, Teutopolis 59
PART TWO
Bri Phillips of MacArthur High School is our Athlete of the Week.
Lincoln Girls Basketball is our Team of the Week.
PART THREE
CCIW Women's Basketball Tournament Semifinals
Illinois Wesleyan 65, Millikin 82
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
