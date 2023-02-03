(WAND) - The Friday Frenzy is back.
The WAND Sports crew covered a dozen games as the postseason approaches.
Plus, we unveil our Athlete and Team of the Week.
Mark Tupper also stops by to discuss Illinois basketball's matchup with Iowa.
PART ONE
MacArthur 71, Eisenhower 43
Rochester 44, Sacred Heart-Griffin 59
Lanphier 57, Glenwood 44
St. Teresa 71, Clinton 43
Shelbyville 48, Tuscola 53
Argenta-Oreana 31, LSA 74
Athens 51, Maroa-Forsyth 42
Pleasant Plains 47, Williamsville 32
St. Anthony 38, Teutopolis 49
GIRLS
Effingham 27, Lincoln 78
Mattoon 39, Mt. Zion 53
MacArthur 58, Eisenhower 52
PART TWO
Emma Babb of Meridian High School is our Athlete of the Week.
Tuscola girls basketball is our Team of the Week.
PART THREE
Mark Tupper stops by to discuss the stylistic change he would like to see when Illinois basketball takes on Iowa Saturday.
