(WAND) - The Friday Frenzy is back.

The WAND Sports crew covered a dozen games as the postseason approaches.

Plus, we unveil our Athlete and Team of the Week.

Mark Tupper also stops by to discuss Illinois basketball's matchup with Iowa.

PART ONE

MacArthur 71, Eisenhower 43

Rochester 44, Sacred Heart-Griffin 59

Lanphier 57, Glenwood 44

St. Teresa 71, Clinton 43

Shelbyville 48, Tuscola 53

Argenta-Oreana 31, LSA 74

Athens 51, Maroa-Forsyth 42

Pleasant Plains 47, Williamsville 32

St. Anthony 38, Teutopolis 49

GIRLS

Effingham 27, Lincoln 78

Mattoon 39, Mt. Zion 53

MacArthur 58, Eisenhower 52

PART TWO

Emma Babb of Meridian High School is our Athlete of the Week.

Tuscola girls basketball is our Team of the Week.

PART THREE

Mark Tupper stops by to discuss the stylistic change he would like to see when Illinois basketball takes on Iowa Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.