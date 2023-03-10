(WAND) -- The high school basketball season has wrapped up for teams in our viewing area but that doesn't mean the Frenzy stops!
PART ONE
Tyler Jachnicki reports from the Smith Football Center in Champaign where the Illini held their pro day.
PART TWO
Brendan Niebrugge from Teutopolis High School is our Athlete of the Week.
Tuscola boys basketball is our Team of the Week.
PART THREE
Mark Tupper stops by to discuss the Illini's struggles and how fans feel about Brad Underwood.
