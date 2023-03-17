(WAND) -- Elyce Knudsen keeps receiving postseason honors plus we name our WAND Athlete and Team of the Week.
Elyce Knudsen named to the WBCA All-America Team.
Roy Ralston from Meridian High School is our Athlete of the Week.
North Clay baseball is our Team of the Week.
