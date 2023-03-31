(WAND) -- Severe weather postponed several games in our area but a few games did take place.
We have highlights of those plus Athlete of the Week, Team of the Week and more.
SOFTBALL
Mt. Zion 15, MacArthur 0
BASEBALL
Mt. Pulaski 12, Clinton 1
Our WAND Athlete of the Week is Ryne Crum from Springfield High.
Our WAND Team of the Week is Tri-City/Sangamon Valley/Mt. Pulaski softball.
Lastly, the Illini's Shauna Green was named a WBCA Coach of the Year finalist and junior guard Makira Cook was named a WBCA Coaches' All-America Honorable Mention.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
