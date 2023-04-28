(WAND) - The Friday Frenzy is back.
On this week's edition of the Frenzy, we saw some of the top teams in the area duke it out on the diamond.
In baseball, Mahomet-Seymour squeaked by Rochester in a close one and Maroa-Forsyth picked up a road win over St. Joseph-Ogden.
In softball, Lincoln came up with an upset win over Mt. Zion and St. Anthony took home the Cross Creek Classic.
We also unveiled our WAND Athlete and Team of the Week.
WAND Sports has also been keeping tabs on the NFL Draft. Both Quan Martin and Sydney Brown were selected on Day 2.
Plus, APEX welcomed a special guest to Eisenhower High School ahead of its Decatur Midwest Invite.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.