(WAND) - The spring sports postseason is heating up.
And what better way to catch all of the action than with the Original Friday Frenzy.
On this edition of the frenzy, Millikin Softball captured a birth to the CCIW Championship round.
We had a trio of high school soccer teams win their Regional Final.
Plus, the City Series between St. Anthony and Effingham rolls on.
In addition we unveiled our Athlete and Team of the Week.
