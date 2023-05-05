(WAND) - The Friday Frenzy is back for another jam packed show.
We had college baseball on this edition of the Frenzy. Millikin met up with rival Illinois Wesleyan at Workman Family Baseball Field. Despite jumping out to a 6-1 lead, the Big Blue gave up 8 runs in the sixth inning and ended up falling 9-8.
On the high school softball diamond, Maroa-Forsyth had a dominant win over Warrensburg-Latham and Mt. Zion edged out Apollo Conference opponent Charleston.
Also on this edition of the Friday Frenzy, Paige Robinson was inducted into the Okaw Valley Hall of Fame.
In addition we unveiled our Athlete of the Week. Congratulations to this week's winner Shelby Oakley.
And finally, we revealed our Team of the Week which was Glenwood Baseball.
