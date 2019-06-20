The 217 area code's basketball stars have a big week ahead of them as they await their NBA fates.
+ Champaign's Jordan Caroline is hoping to parlay his stellar college career at Nevada into an NBA roster spot. The former Central Maroon worked out with 11 NBA teams and also had interviews with the Spurs and Rockets. At Nevada he was a Wooden Award Finalist (a Top 20 player in college basketball) and broke the Mountain West Conference record for double-doubles. [VIDEO]
+ Springfield's Larry Austin, Jr. had a monster senior season at Central Michigan, averaging more than 17 points, 6 assists, 6 rebounds and 2 steals a game after transferring from Vanderbilt and Xavier. The Lanphier graduate will push for a spot on an NBA Summer League roster. [VIDEO]
+ Champaign's Michael Finke worked out with the Chicago Bulls and will likely head overseas to start his professional career. The Centennial graduate and former Illinois and Grand Canyon big man posted a career-best year as a senior in Phoenix, becoming the first player in Division-I to post 38 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists and shoot 70 percent in a game since LSU's Ben Simmons. [VIDEO]