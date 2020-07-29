DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- As big as a man Michael 'Dubb' Williams was, his heart was bigger.
That's how his friends and family remember him as they grieve his unexpected death early Wednesday morning.
The MacArthur girls basketball coach was much more than a basketball guru who turned the program from 6-23 to 29-4 within three years.
Friends such as Rodney Walker, Eric Dabner and Jason Crutcher remember Dubb's signature yells on the court, sure, but more importantly the much less public way he drove around Central Illinois supporting his AAU players and made countless charitable acts. Dabner even recalls a time that Williams and his wife showed up with a truckload of supplies for a young woman who lost her house. Williams did not even know the young woman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.