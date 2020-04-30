YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WAND) -- Alexander Hollins is a one-of-a-kind young man with a one-of-a-kind story.
From the Mississippi Delta to the renowned CoLin Junior College to Eastern Illinois to his newest stop: the NFL.
The Minnesota Vikings receiver takes time to talk with former WAND anchor Noah Newman to discuss his offseason heading into Year 2, his rookie year in which he played in seven games (two of them playoff games) and his Eastern Illinois memories.
