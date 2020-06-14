SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) -- Former Sacred Heart-Griffin football player Nick Broeker is making an immediate impact for Ole Miss.
Which makes a statement, since the Rebels are in the SEC, one of the best college football conferences in the country.
As a true freshman, Broeker allowed just one sack in 213 pass block snaps and appeared in all 12 games at left tackle.
Broeker played a total of 472 snaps and was named to the True Freshman All-America team by 247 Sports.
