KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WAND) - The first round of the 2023 NFL Draft kicks off tomorrow.
One of the players who will hear his name called is Devon Witherspoon.
It's been a whirlwind of a football career for Witherspoon, who was once an unrated recruit coming into college.
Even before the 2022 season, the Illini cornerback was not on a lot of people's radar. But after establishing himself as one of the best cornerbacks in the country last season, he is sure to be a top-10 pick on Thursday.
At last look, Witherspoon is projected to be picked sixth overall by the Detroit Lions. If that does indeed happen, Witherspoon would be reunited with another former Illini great, Kerby Joseph.
