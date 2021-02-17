Driver Michael McDowell won the Daytona 500 in dramatic fashion Sunday night.
His Crew Chief is Drew Blickensderfer, a central Illinois native and the son of Jack who coached Meridian to a state title in basketball. Drew is now a two-time Daytona 500 champ.
Here is the full interview with him.
(0) comments
