CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- The University of Illinois Division of Intercollegiate Athletics announced Gabe Jacas and Brooke Mosher their 2022-23 Freshman of the Year.
Jacas played in every football game as a true freshman, earning eight straight starts as outside linebacker. He received All-Big Ten honorable mention recognition after recording 35 tackles, 5.0 tackles for loss, and five quarterback hurries. Jacas tied for the national lead in QB hits among freshman with 13, and his four sacks ranked second in Illini history by a true freshman behind only Simeon Rice.
Mosher played in every volleyball match for the Illini, starting 17. She earned Big Ten All-Freshman Team after tallying more than 200 kills and 200 digs as a rookie. Mosher posted double-digit kills in 12 matches.
Mosher is the seventh volleyball player to be voted Freshman of the Year, and the first since Jacqueline Quade in 2017.
Jacas and Mosher will be return to their programs for the 2023 season.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
