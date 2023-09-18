Game time announced for Illinois @ Purdue football game

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- Illinois will travel to Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, IN on Saturday, Sept. 30 to take on the Boilermakers with kick off now being scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT.
The game will be streamed live on Peacock, the conference and TV partners announced on Monday.
This game will be the Fighting Illini's first-ever game on NBC's streaming service.
Fans will need to purchase a Peacock subscription to watch the game, which is available starting at $5.99 per month. For more information on Big Ten football on Peacock and to purchase a subscription, visit PeacockTV.com.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.