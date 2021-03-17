Everyone knows that the Illini will play Drexel in the round of 64 on Friday.
But not everyone knows what challenges the Dragons will present.
Drexel University is located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and their men's basketball team finished with an overall record of 12-7.
The Dragons defeated Elon in the CAA Tournament Finals 63-56.
They average 71 and a half points per game and they shoot the three at 37 percent.
Here's Illinois Head Coach Brad Underwood on what he's seen on film from Drexel.
