MAROA, Ill. (WAND) -- Aaron Ennis takes the helm of the Maroa-Forsyth boys basketball program after serving as an assistant coach at Tolono Unity.
The former Maroa-Forsyth student teacher and Clinton native is well familiar with the Macon-DeWitt area, having also attended Millikin for college.
In this special WAND Sports interview, Gordon Voit spends Saturday afternoon getting to know Ennis as he leads his first boys basketball workout in Maroa.
[VIDEO: INTERVIEW WITH AARON ENNIS]
What kind of offense does Ennis run? Defense? What's his philosophy when it comes to leading teenagers? How does he plan on getting premier athletes at the school to come out for basketball? How can the Trojans recapture the Robo Kreps Era magic of the 2007 state title run? These questions and more only on WAND Sports!