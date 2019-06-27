DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- Second-year head coach Olivia Lett brings a resume like no other. She's a career scoring leader at Pana High School, a national champion and has played at the pro level in Spain.
She is taken over for Big Blue legend Lori Kerans, who led the basketball program for 30 years.
Lett says that her team in year two will be fast-paced and play aggressive on defense.
As a coach, she hopes to continue to develop players and not only teach them how to get better on the court, but also in life.