DECATUR, IL. (WAND-TV) -- Less than 24 hours after the Illini saw Ayo Dosunmu drafted by the Chicago Bulls in the second round of the NBA draft, power forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili earned a summer league invitation to play with the Denver Nuggets.
The Georgian native averaged 14.5 minutes per game last season, shooting 54.5% from the field. He averaged 2.7 rebounds per game and 5.1 points per game.
