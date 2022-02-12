(WAND-TV) -- The regional quarterfinals of the IHSA 2021-2022 girl's high school basketball playoffs took place Saturday as teams across the state competed in the opening round of playoff action.
The WAND Sports team covered four different key matchups across central Illinois. Below are the scores to those games.
Central A&M 44, Meridian 38
Sangamon Valley 51, Maroa-Forsyth 46
Shelbyville 46, Monticello 59
Tri-Valley 31, Warrensburg-Latham 63
