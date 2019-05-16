CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) -- Opening day of the girls state track meet was chock-full of local connections.
[VIDEO: HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE CLASS 1A PRELIMINARIES]
The headlining topic of the weekend is St. Teresa's DaeLin Switzer (nine state medals) squaring off against ALAH's Kenli Nettles (six) in four events.
The dynamic duo didn't disappoint, with Nettles claiming the 100 and 300 hurdles head-to-head, while Switzer bested Nettles in the 200-meter dash. Each qualified for Saturday's finals in the high jump as well.
The many other local connections included a bevvy of St. Joseph-Ogden placers, inlcuding Atleigh Hamilton winning the long jump and a win in the 4x200 and 4x400 relays (plus a near miss in the 4x100). The Spartans are defending Class 1A champions.
Teutopolis' Claire Bushur also had the high mark in the discus with 133-10.
For a full list of results, including multiple second, third and fourth place finishes please visit the IHSA website:
https://www.ihsa.org/SportsActivities/GirlsTrackField/StateSeriesInformationResults.aspx?url=/data/trg/1result1.htm