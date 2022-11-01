ROCHESTER, Ill. (WAND) -- The 2A Super-Sectional featured Glenwood and Triad.
The Titans would strike first.
With 17:05 in the first half, Eben Reed scored to make it 1-0 Titans.
Triad would tie it at one a piece with 22:11 in the second half.
Glenwood would break the tie with 15:04 to go. Senior Brayden Paul hit a perfect strike to get one past the goalkeeper.
The Titans would hold on from there and defeat Triad 2-1.
Glenwood is heading to the state semifinals for the first time since 2011.
The Titans will play Grayslake Central at 3:00 PM on Friday at Hoffman Estates.
