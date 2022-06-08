CHATHAM, Ill. (WAND) -- The Glenwood baseball team is doing something for the first time since 2010.
On Friday, the Titans will play in a 3A state semifinal game against Washington.
Glenwood is scheduled to play the Panthers at 10 AM on Friday in Joliet.
This is the first time the Titans have been to the state semifinals since they won the 3A state title in 2010.
