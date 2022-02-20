CHATHAM, Ill. (WAND) -- The Glenwood Titans begin their 2021-22 IHSA postseason on Wednesday against Bethalto Civic Memorial at home in the Regional Semifinals.
It's a game and postseason they've been preparing for all season long as one of the top teams in central Illinois.
They've become one of the top teams by playing in the CS8 conference, a league made up by other top teams and players in all of central Illinois.
With expectations to go far into the playoffs, the Titans will need strong performances from many on the team, including two seniors, shooting guard Eli Curtis and center Weston Anderson.
