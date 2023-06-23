CHATHAM, Ill. (WAND) - We had some some football on Saturday. A dozen teams from across the state met in Chatham
As Glenwood hosted the inaugural Illinois High School Football Coaches Association seven on seven tournament. Plenty of local programs came out to get an early look at their skill players.
Other teams that participated include Rochester, Mount Zion, Springfield High and more. Thanks to the bracket format we had for matchups between familiar foes. It also created brand new battles.
But since teams are still in developing stages for what the final team will look like come fall kickoff, Saturday's outing was more so a chance for programs to look themselves in the mirror.
