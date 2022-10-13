CHATHAM, Ill. (WAND) -- The Glenwood football team is gearing up for Springfield High.
With a win, the Titans will clinch a playoff berth for the 20th straight year.
That's right, the last time Glenwood missed the postseason was all the way back in 2002.
The Titans are 5-2 overall this season and are scheduled to kickoff with the Senators at 7:00 PM.
