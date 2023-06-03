NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Party like it is 2013,
A decade after their program's last state title, the Glenwood Girls' Soccer team is once again on top.
The Titans took down Benet Academy 2-0 in overtime.
Glenwood scored both of their goals in the first minutes of overtime, coming off the feet of Rowann and Rylann Law.
Goaltender Abi Stephens recorded the shutout.
