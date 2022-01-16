CHATHAM, IL. (WAND-TV) -- Glenwood sophomore Faith Wolke is no stranger to plays involving X's and O's. However, she's also no stranger to playing things like a piano, creating notes and symbols of another kind.
No matter the music, the skills learned on the piano harmonize perfectly with her skills on the court.
For Faith, perfection is the name of the game, and whether it's playing the classics, or nailing a shot, she's never satisfied with her work. That's when her father, Robbie Wokle, says to relax and enjoy the moment.
That pause is what makes Faith enjoy basketball so much, and that feeling of excitement is what Faith hopes she'll be able to feel throughout the rest of her high school career, as she keeps playing basketball, playing the piano and composing her own music.
