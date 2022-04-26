CHATHAM, Ill. (WAND) -- The Glenwood Titans' baseball team is putting together a very solid season as the squad is 14-4 on the year.
Their conference record is 6-3 in CS8 play, matching their conference win total from a season ago. Yet they still have more CS8 games to play and chance to further improve their records.
When asked about what makes this season's squad different from previous teams, players say it's the fact that they have characters everywhere you look on the diamond.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.