CHATHAM, Ill. (WAND) -- The Glenwood football team will be featured on this Friday's TODAY show.
The Titans will be spotlighted during the "Friday Morning Lights" segment.
The live hit is scheduled to take place at approximately 7:30 AM.
The band, cheerleaders, dance team and of course, the football team will all be at the stadium.
Community members, fans, students and parents are welcome to sit in the away bleachers. Glenwood says this opportunity will be open from 6:30-7:00 AM.
