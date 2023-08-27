Golf Community remembers Guy Ellis who passed away at 102 years old

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- Guy Ellis lived to be 102 before passing away and his friends say he left a lasting impression on not only the golf community but everyone he met.
After golfing with some of the guys since the 80s they say he was an inspiration to them to keep going no matter your age.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.