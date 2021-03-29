Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Partly cloudy and windy early then becoming cloudy later in the day. High 69F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 36F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.