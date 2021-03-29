DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- It's almost April and golf in central Illinois is in full force!
All Decatur golf courses are open and they're seeing an uptick in golfers.
Golf pro at Red Tail Run, Ben Irwin, says there was an increase last summer as well and it's carried into this spring.
He also says, there are a lot more parents and kids on the course.
Irwin is expecting another busy year for golf.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.