The back and forth between the IHSA and the state's government continued today.
Governor Pritzker suggested high risk sports be moved to the spring. A little while after, the IHSA released their winter sport mitigation considerations, which included the sport of basketball.
Click here to see all winter sport mitigation considerations.
WAND will continue this ongoing situation and provide updates as soon as they become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.