CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- Three more Illini players may not be in the Orange and Blue next season.
Jacob Grandison and Austin Hutcherson have put their names in the NBA Draft and Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk has entered the transfer portal.
Grandison averaged 9.6 points and 3.8 rebounds per game and shot 41 percent from three-point territory.
He and Hutcherson have until June 1 to decide whether or not to return to Illinois for another season.
