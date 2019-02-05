VIDEO: CLICK HERE FOR WAND-TV'S FEATURE ON GREENVILLE'S HISTORIC GAME, AND THE SYSTEM BEHIND IT.
GREENVILLE, Ill. (WAND) -- As the clock expired inside H.J. Long Gymnasium Saturday the scoreboard looked like this:
HOME: 00
GUESTS: 146
But that's only because Greenville's scoreboard couldn't show what just happened - a 200 point game!
The Panthers beat Fontbonne 200-146 in the highest scoring game in NCAA Division III history. They fell one point short of the all time team record (201) set by Lincoln, PA.
When it was all said and done, the numbers were eye-popping. Greenville made 73-of-154 field goal attempts, including 33-of-91 three-pointers. They set two Division III records in field goal attempts and three-point attempts.
Greenville and Fontbonne also set combined records for total rebounds (136), and total assists (82).