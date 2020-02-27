EVANSTON, Ill. (WAND) -- Less than two years ago, Alan Griffin had three offers from Atlantic 10 schools.
Fast forward to Thursday night at Northwestern and the Illinois sophomore cashed in nine of 11 shots for an efficient 24 points to key an Illini win.
Griffin did it with his trademark scrap on putbacks, but also from 3-point range and a crowd-pleasing alley-oop from Da'Monte Williams.
Ayo Dosunmu was also efficient shooting the ball and finished with 21 points.
After the game, Illini head coach Brad Underwood spoke about Griffin's emergence as another offensive weapon in the offense plus the orange-heavy crowd in Evanston.