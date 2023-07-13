FORSYTH, Ill. (WAND) - A lot of work goes into keeping golf courses in pristine condition and Hickory Point is no exception.
But the most recent round of severe weather has left some scars around the course.
Cleanup efforts are continuing ahead of the Marilyn Dechert Decatur Area Women's Open next week.
Certain holes took more of a beating than others, but you'd hardly know it thanks to the hard work put in by the groundskeepers.
Business is still booming at the course for players young and old.
Hickory Point will host the Women's Open next Tuesday, July 18th from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Red Tail Run will welcome competitors in the event on Thursday the 20th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.