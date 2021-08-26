Hall of Fame SJO football coach Dick Duval passes away

ST. JOSEPH, Ill. (WAND) -- Tough news from St. Joseph-Ogden today.
Hall of Fame SJO football coach Dick Duval passed away this morning after a brave battle with cancer.
During his legendary career from 1988 to 2015, Duval tallied 251 wins, five state runner-up titles and 26 playoff appearances.
