TEUTOPOLIS, Ill. (WAND) -- As the No. 7 Teutopolis Wooden Shoes celebrate their first round upset of No. 2 seed Eisenhower, they now turn their attention to their next opponent in the Sweet 16. And it's a familiar one.
It'll be a Backyard Brawl when the Wooden Shoes take on No. 3 seed Effingham in a game that is certain to sell out.
To get ready for the matchup, Teutopolis all-time great Leon Gobczynski shares his memories of playing Effingham, what the rivalry means to both communities, plus what life was like for Leon before and after his high school days. From growing into his 6-foot-10 body to his record-breaking Hall of Fame career at Millikin to playing nearly a decade of professional ball overseas, to even a tryout with the Houston Rockets, Gobcyznski's journey has taken him literally all over the globe.