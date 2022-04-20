DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- The Harlem Wizards are coming back to Decatur!
It'll all be happening at LSA High School tomorrow!
Doors will open at 6pm with the game starting at 7 o'clock.
Proceeds of the event will go to the Upward Sports Program which helps local kids in central Illinois!
To buy tickets, go to harlemwizards.com.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.