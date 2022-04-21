DECATUR, IL. (WAND) -- The Harlem Wizards, along with members of the Decatur community and Upward Sports gathered at LSA Thursday night in front of a packed crowd to play basketball and raise money for an important cause.
Proceeds of the event went to the Upward Sports Program which helps local kids in central Illinois!
