CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- Strong performances from Sencire Harris and Ty Rodgers off the bench helped fuel Illinois to a 72-56 win over Nebraska.
The Illini (16-6, 7-4 Big Ten) have won seven of their last eight games.
A pair of threes in the second half from Keisei Tominaga put Nebraska up 50-48 lead. But Illinois pulled away with a 15-4 run that included easy transition buckets from Harris and Rodgers.
Rodgers had six offensive rebounds and Harris had 8 points.
Illinois will head to Iowa on Saturday to take on the Hawkeyes.
Copyright 2023. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.