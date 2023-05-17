CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - The Panthers are headed to Evanston.
Eastern Illinois Softball left Charleston and made their way to Northwestern University for the NCAA Tournament.
EIU will face the Big Ten Champion Northwestern Wildcats at 2:30 p.m. on Friday.
Other teams in their region include Miami (OH) and Kentucky.
The tournament is double elimination with the regional championship set to take place on Sunday.
