WARRENSBURG, Ill. (WAND) -- WAND's Gordon Voit calls it the "Little Brother Classic" even if it's officially known as the Heart of Illinois Classic.
It's a chance to see many of the area's top senior basketball stars all together in one place for one final game in their high school uniforms.
On Wednesday, the "South" Team comprising primarily players from the Decatur area defeated the North Team (Springfield area), with the MVP being Taylorville's Nick Livingston who led the South to a win with his 22 points.